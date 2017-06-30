NM Fourth of July Firework Shows

14 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Here are guidelines from the Albuquerque Fire Department on what is legal and how to stay safe this 4th of July Holiday: https://www.cabq.gov/fire/news/stay-safe-fireworks-independence-day Once ignited, aerial and ground audible devices take an unpredictable flight path and pose a significant fire hazard to structures and vegetation. They also possess a significant injury potential to the user and innocent bystanders.

Albuquerque, NM

