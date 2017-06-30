New Mexico investigators confirm ID of dead treasure hunter
Family members told authorities that Paris Wallace had come to New Mexico to search for the treasure of Forrest Fenn New Mexico investigators confirm ID of dead treasure hunter Family members told authorities that Paris Wallace had come to New Mexico to search for the treasure of Forrest Fenn Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/new-mexico/2017/06/30/new-mexico-investigators-confirm-id-dead-treasure-hunter/445051001/ In this July 4, 2014 photo, Forrest Fenn poses at his Santa Fe, N.M., home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump derangement syndrome
|3 hr
|Bull Durham
|77
|Melania Trump Reveals She is a Catholic
|3 hr
|Bull Durham
|11
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|3 hr
|Bull Durham
|39
|Academy Acres, Far NE Heights, Mail Thieves Aga...
|6 hr
|witness
|1
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|Cooties
|64,008
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,965
|Judge Gerard Lavelle is mentally unstable
|23 hr
|HHM Document Revi...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC