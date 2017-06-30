New Mexico brush fire temporarily closes campground
State park officials say there were no serious injuries during a brush fire at a Navajo Lake State Park, north of Albuquerque. A brush fire broke out near the Cottonwood Campground at the west end of the park on Saturday.
