Martinez: 1 million more visited New Mexico in 2016
The governor said 34.4 million trips were taken in New Mexico last year and that surpassed the previous record set in 2015. Martinez: 1 million more visited New Mexico in 2016 The governor said 34.4 million trips were taken in New Mexico last year and that surpassed the previous record set in 2015.
