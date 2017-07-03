Lowrider enthusiasts: Police targeting Sunday cruises down Central
They say it's a New Mexico tradition, but one group of Albuquerque locals say police are trying to put the brakes on Sunday cruises down Central. Not only that, but this group claims Albuquerque Police are going against a city ordinance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question to KOB4, KRQE, KOAT, City of Albuquerq...
|1 hr
|question
|1
|The Californication of Santa Fe - Proposal to B...
|1 hr
|Sam Lowery
|1
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,975
|What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America?
|10 hr
|Draino drains
|29
|City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping
|12 hr
|Chilio
|15
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|12 hr
|Pabloito
|22
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|12 hr
|Pabloito
|64,020
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC