Lowrider enthusiasts: Police targetin...

Lowrider enthusiasts: Police targeting Sunday cruises down Central

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

They say it's a New Mexico tradition, but one group of Albuquerque locals say police are trying to put the brakes on Sunday cruises down Central. Not only that, but this group claims Albuquerque Police are going against a city ordinance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Question to KOB4, KRQE, KOAT, City of Albuquerq... 1 hr question 1
The Californication of Santa Fe - Proposal to B... 1 hr Sam Lowery 1
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 9 hr Mister Chix 114,975
What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America? 10 hr Draino drains 29
News City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping 12 hr Chilio 15
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 12 hr Pabloito 22
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 12 hr Pabloito 64,020
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Volcano
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,122 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC