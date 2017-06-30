Local woman scammed by man who offered to do yard work
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. It started as a seemingly mutually beneficial agreement; a man offering to do yard work for an Albuquerque woman to get some extra money for him and his family. "It kind of ruins a sense of community to think that somebody's going around and continually doing this to neighbors," said Rachael Theuret, a scam victim of a man who wasn't what he claimed to be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
