Kristena s Friday Morning Forecast
FRIDAY: High pressure sitting over the Four Corners region will dominate the Desert Southwest. However, just enough moisture + instability will allow for another round of scattered storms and showers to develop over northern and western NM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump derangement syndrome
|8 hr
|Bull Durham
|101
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|new parrot
|115,009
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|15 hr
|Piglet Von Chix
|64,047
|East mountains
|15 hr
|Toriginus
|5
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|16 hr
|Benni
|4
|Gay Hangouts in Albuquerque (Feb '16)
|16 hr
|Benni
|55
|Would you support Mayor Richard J. Berry if he ... (Jul '16)
|16 hr
|Jahlihiam
|12
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC