Kristena s Friday Morning Forecast

Kristena s Friday Morning Forecast

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

FRIDAY: High pressure sitting over the Four Corners region will dominate the Desert Southwest. However, just enough moisture + instability will allow for another round of scattered storms and showers to develop over northern and western NM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump derangement syndrome 8 hr Bull Durham 101
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 14 hr new parrot 115,009
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 15 hr Piglet Von Chix 64,047
East mountains 15 hr Toriginus 5
News Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ... 16 hr Benni 4
Gay Hangouts in Albuquerque (Feb '16) 16 hr Benni 55
Would you support Mayor Richard J. Berry if he ... (Jul '16) 16 hr Jahlihiam 12
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,884 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC