July Fourth holiday brings mixed feel...

July Fourth holiday brings mixed feelings for minorities

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2016, file photo, Chief Arvol Looking Horse, a spiritual leader of the Great Sioux Nation puts on his headdress for an interfaith ceremony at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to pr... . FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, Kadhim Al-bumohammed, kneeling right, a 64-year-old Iraqi refugee in the U.S., listens to speakers at an Albuquerque rally in his honor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping 4 hr jack 10
Live in Central New Mexico? Been Burglarized Re... 9 hr Valjencia 3
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 9 hr Gloria 64,015
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 10 hr Mister Chix 114,969
Melania Trump Reveals She is a Catholic 17 hr Bull Durham 13
Academy Acres, Far NE Heights, Mail Thieves Aga... 21 hr Francisine 6
Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei... 22 hr Cheryl 10
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,324 • Total comments across all topics: 282,200,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC