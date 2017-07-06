July 6th Morning Rush: Man accused of attacking teen in 2008 arrested
Police arrested 33-year-old Justin Hansen, who they say attacked Brittani Marcell, who was 17 at the time, in her northwest Albuquerque home in 2008. Marcell was in a coma for more than two weeks and had no memory of her attacker when she woke up.
