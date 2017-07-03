July 3rd Morning Rush: Search for man...

July 3rd Morning Rush: Search for man believed to have drowned at Cochiti Lake continues

State police says its dive team was called in to assist with the search Saturday night after a 34-year-old Albuquerque man was reported as missing in the water. His name has not been released yet.

