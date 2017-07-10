There are on the KOB-TV story from Friday Jul 7, titled Is ABQ's Bloomberg grant money fighting crime or funding art?. In it, KOB-TV reports that:

Remember Mayor Richard Berry's public safety award? The Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce gave it to him in part for putting a $1.2 million Bloomberg Philanthropies grant toward intelligent ways to fight crime. But KOB took a closer look at where the money is really going.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KOB-TV.