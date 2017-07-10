Is ABQ's Bloomberg grant money fighti...

There are 3 comments on the KOB-TV story from Friday Jul 7, titled Is ABQ's Bloomberg grant money fighting crime or funding art?. In it, KOB-TV reports that:

Remember Mayor Richard Berry's public safety award? The Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce gave it to him in part for putting a $1.2 million Bloomberg Philanthropies grant toward intelligent ways to fight crime. But KOB took a closer look at where the money is really going.

moses

Albuquerque, NM

#1 23 hrs ago
Once again the screaming Leftist groups have commandeered money from the taxpayers' treasury.

This is nothing more than a violation of the Tenth Commandment: Thou shalt not covet thy neighbors' goods.

But their commandment is: Covet and steal thy neighbors' goods.
Santa Fe, NM

#2 18 hrs ago
moses wrote:
inane nonsense
Jahlihiam

United States

#3 16 hrs ago
more wrote:
inane nonsense
I'm not surprised the money didn't go to fighting crime. I'm more surprised it didn't go to APS.
