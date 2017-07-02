Fire on SkyWest jet leads to evacuati...

Fire on SkyWest jet leads to evacuation at DIA; no one hurt

14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Fire broke out in a SkyWest regional jet as it arrived Sunday afternoon at Denver International Airport, and passengers and crew had to be evacuated as the plane sat on a taxiway. The 65 people aboard were evacuated and taken by bus to the terminal.

