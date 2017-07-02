Fire on SkyWest jet leads to evacuation at DIA; no one hurt
Fire broke out in a SkyWest regional jet as it arrived Sunday afternoon at Denver International Airport, and passengers and crew had to be evacuated as the plane sat on a taxiway. The 65 people aboard were evacuated and taken by bus to the terminal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei...
|1 hr
|Tammy
|11
|Judge Gerard Lavelle is mentally unstable
|1 hr
|Esther
|5
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Esther
|114,970
|City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping
|1 hr
|Esther
|13
|Live in Central New Mexico? Been Burglarized Re...
|13 hr
|Valjencia
|3
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|13 hr
|Gloria
|64,015
|Melania Trump Reveals She is a Catholic
|21 hr
|Bull Durham
|13
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC