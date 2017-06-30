Deputies investigate officer involved...

Deputies investigate officer involved shooting in southwest Albuquerque

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales say deputies shot and killed an auto theft suspect who faced them with a gun. Gonzales said that around 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers recognized a vehicle at a car wash whose license plate belonged to a stolen car, so the vehicle was followed.

