Deputies investigate officer involved shooting in southwest Albuquerque
Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales say deputies shot and killed an auto theft suspect who faced them with a gun. Gonzales said that around 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers recognized a vehicle at a car wash whose license plate belonged to a stolen car, so the vehicle was followed.
