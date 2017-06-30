Crews responding to fire on Sandia Cr...

Crews responding to fire on Sandia Crest, near Albuquerque

Read more: The Gazette

The U.S. Forest Service and Bernalillo County Fire Department are responding to a fire at the top of Sandia Crest north of the radio and TV towers. N.M. 536, the Sandia Crest Scenic Highway, has been closed at the 10K Trailhead to all but emergency vehicles, said Donna Nemeth, spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service Cibola National Forest.

