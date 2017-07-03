Couple found shot dead in pickup in New Mexico were Texans

New Mexico State Police say a man and a woman found fatally shot inside a pickup truck parked along Interstate 40 west of Albuquerque were a married couple from Texas. Lt. Elizabeth Armijo identified the couple found dead Thursday as 31-year-old Jacob Kokotkiewicz and 32-year-old Ursula Tammy Kokotkiewicz, both of Flowermound, Texas.

