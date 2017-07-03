Couple found shot dead in pickup in N...

Couple found shot dead in pickup in New Mexico were Texans

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

New Mexico State Police say a man and a woman found fatally shot inside a pickup truck parked along Interstate 40 west of Albuquerque were a married couple from Texas. Lt. Elizabeth Armijo identified the couple found dead Thursday as 31-year-old Jacob Kokotkiewicz and 32-year-old Ursula Tammy Kokotkiewicz, both of Flowermound, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump derangement syndrome 1 hr Concha Pena 78
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Cooties 64,018
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr Mister Chix 114,972
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 6 hr Timbra 18
Albq Named TOP Car Theft City 6 hr Timbra 22
Judge Gerard Lavelle is mentally unstable 6 hr Manny 7
Melania Trump Reveals She is a Catholic 7 hr Yes 14
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,525 • Total comments across all topics: 282,220,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC