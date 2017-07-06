Camera catches couple breaking into Northeast Heights home
During the summer, Kathy Montoya almost always lets her teenage granddaughters stay home and sleep in while she runs errands. But Wednesday morning, she had a gut feeling to bring the girls with her, and she is so thankful she did.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump derangement syndrome
|8 hr
|Bull Durham
|101
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|new parrot
|115,009
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|15 hr
|Piglet Von Chix
|64,047
|East mountains
|15 hr
|Toriginus
|5
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|16 hr
|Benni
|4
|Gay Hangouts in Albuquerque (Feb '16)
|16 hr
|Benni
|55
|Would you support Mayor Richard J. Berry if he ... (Jul '16)
|16 hr
|Jahlihiam
|12
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC