Brush fire near Balloon Fiesta Park contained, AFD says

14 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

A brush fire broke out near the Balloon Fiesta Park late Tuesday night, but an Albuquerque Fire Department spokesperson said it has been contained. AFD Public Information Officer Melissa Romero said a 20-by-20-foot fireworks box used to set off fireworks caught fire.

