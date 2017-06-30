Brush fire near Balloon Fiesta Park contained, AFD says
A brush fire broke out near the Balloon Fiesta Park late Tuesday night, but an Albuquerque Fire Department spokesperson said it has been contained. AFD Public Information Officer Melissa Romero said a 20-by-20-foot fireworks box used to set off fireworks caught fire.
