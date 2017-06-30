Body of Albuquerque man pulled from C...

Body of Albuquerque man pulled from Cochiti Lake

10 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

New Mexico State Police say the body of an Albuquerque man has been recovered from Cochiti Lake south of Santa Fe. They say 34-year-old Ariel Gonzalez-Vasquez reportedly drowned Saturday after large waves and wind made the swimming difficult and he sank and never resurfaced.

