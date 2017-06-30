Body of Albuquerque man pulled from Cochiti Lake
New Mexico State Police say the body of an Albuquerque man has been recovered from Cochiti Lake south of Santa Fe. They say 34-year-old Ariel Gonzalez-Vasquez reportedly drowned Saturday after large waves and wind made the swimming difficult and he sank and never resurfaced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping
|3 hr
|Cheryl
|16
|Question to KOB4, KRQE, KOAT, City of Albuquerq...
|4 hr
|Sharmin
|2
|Albuquerque Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|Sandista
|39
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,977
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Piglet Von Chix
|64,021
|What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America?
|16 hr
|almost all
|30
|Judge Gerard Lavelle is mentally unstable
|16 hr
|is your
|10
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC