BCSO addresses lack of body cameras amid fatal shooting investigation

14 hrs ago

It's the largest sheriff's department in New Mexico and among the biggest departments in the state in general, yet the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office does not have body cameras or even dash cams. Amid the investigation into a fatal deputy-involved shooting for a "self-admitted gang member" in the South Valley on Fourth of July morning, KRQE News 13 asked Sheriff Manuel Gonzales if he thinks lapel cameras would benefit investigations, especially like this one involving lethal force.

