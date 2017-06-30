APD to have DWI checkpoints over holiday weekend

Amid the barbecue plans and grocery store visits, Albuquerque police officials are reminding those people whose definition of celebrations includes indulging in a few drinks to not even think about getting behind the wheel. "With Fourth of July being a Tuesday, it's a long four-day weekend and we know people are going to be out and about," said APD spokesperson Simon Drobik.

