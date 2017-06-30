APD identifies victims in SW Albuquer...

APD identifies victims in SW Albuquerque shooting

On Thursday, police identified the victims as Consuela Rios and Daniel Miramontes, both 19 years old. Miramontes was found with a gunshot wound and transported to UNM Hospital where he later died.

