A home on Lexington Avenue with damag...

A home on Lexington Avenue with damaged cars and an engine in the front yard

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Neighbors say the front yard of a home on Lexington Avenue off of Juan Tabo Boulevard is doubling as an auto repair shop. "There's always at least one, usually two or three cars in various stages of dismantle or either in the street, in the front yard, wherever," said a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Cooties 64,012
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr Mister Chix 114,967
Who is Your Favorite Leftist Communist Totalita... 4 hr Pierre 7
Live in Central New Mexico? Been Burglarized Re... 5 hr Carol 2
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 5 hr Larry L 118
Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei... 5 hr Larry L 9
Academy Acres, Far NE Heights, Mail Thieves Aga... 5 hr Romando 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,602 • Total comments across all topics: 282,173,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC