A home on Lexington Avenue with damaged cars and an engine in the front yard
Neighbors say the front yard of a home on Lexington Avenue off of Juan Tabo Boulevard is doubling as an auto repair shop. "There's always at least one, usually two or three cars in various stages of dismantle or either in the street, in the front yard, wherever," said a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.
