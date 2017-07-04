1 killed after deputy-involved shooting in southwest Albuquerque
Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says it started a little after 1 a.m. near Arenal and Coors at a car wash. They say when deputies ran the drivers plates, the car came back as stolen.
