Workers trapped in Placitas gravel pit; emergency personnel on scene

7 hrs ago

Two workers were buried up to their necks, a third to his chest and the fourth to his waist when emergency personnel arrived at the Lafarge Gravel, Fire Chief James Maxon said. Two were involved in the collapse itself while the other two got trapped trying to save them.

