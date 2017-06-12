Women arrested for conspiring to kill...

Women arrested for conspiring to kill ex-husband

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Albuquerque police on Friday arrested a woman who allegedly conspired with her current husband to murder her ex-husband amid an ongoing custody battle over their daughter. According to a criminal complaint, 46-year-old Christine White was arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation stemming from a December homicide when officers found White's ex-husband dead in the garage of his house.

