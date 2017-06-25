Woman arrested for allegedly threatening co-workers at downtown strip club
Albuquerque Police say early Saturday morning, police were called to the downtown strip club, Knockouts, for an employee getting violent with fellow dancers. Police say Amber Turner threatened her co-workers and manager, and refused to leave.
