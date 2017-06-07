Walgreens recognizes Albuquerque mayo...

Walgreens recognizes Albuquerque mayor for promoting wellness

This is the first year Walgreens is giving out the "Happy and Healthy Community Champion" award for civic leaders who promote healthy lifestyles. The company says it chose Mayor Berry for initiatives like "Step It Up Albuquerque," which encourages people to walk more, as well as "There's a Better Way," which gives jobs to the homeless.

