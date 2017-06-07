Walgreens recognizes Albuquerque mayor for promoting wellness
This is the first year Walgreens is giving out the "Happy and Healthy Community Champion" award for civic leaders who promote healthy lifestyles. The company says it chose Mayor Berry for initiatives like "Step It Up Albuquerque," which encourages people to walk more, as well as "There's a Better Way," which gives jobs to the homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump derangement syndrome
|8 hr
|Bull Durham
|28
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|17 hr
|new parrot
|114,862
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|19 hr
|new parrot
|63,901
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Doom doom
|823
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|21 hr
|Doublhi
|98
|FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank
|21 hr
|Ishalim
|5
|Albuquerque business burglarized for sixth time
|21 hr
|Ishalim
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC