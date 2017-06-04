The enduring fascination with Oklahoma Joe's in Albuquerque
One of the most popular comment threads in the nearly 12-year history of Route 66 News is the one about Oklahoma Joe's, a restaurant along Route 66 that also became a tavern popular with University of New Mexico students. It also was known as Okie's or Okie Joe's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|47 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,853
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|54 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,894
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|1 hr
|DeadThread
|87
|trump derangement syndrome
|18 hr
|Yes
|26
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|22 hr
|Judith
|2
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|22 hr
|Judith
|158
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|22 hr
|sharon Scott
|7
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC