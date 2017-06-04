The enduring fascination with Oklahom...

The enduring fascination with Oklahoma Joe's in Albuquerque

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Route 66 News

One of the most popular comment threads in the nearly 12-year history of Route 66 News is the one about Oklahoma Joe's, a restaurant along Route 66 that also became a tavern popular with University of New Mexico students. It also was known as Okie's or Okie Joe's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 47 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,853
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 54 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,894
TRUMP just POed Many More People 1 hr DeadThread 87
trump derangement syndrome 18 hr Yes 26
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... 22 hr Judith 2
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 22 hr Judith 158
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) 22 hr sharon Scott 7
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,517,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC