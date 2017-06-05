SWAT team responds to barricaded subj...

SWAT team responds to barricaded subject in NW Albuquerque

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV

The Albuquerque Police Department says a SWAT team is currently working to remove a barricaded subject from a home in the area of Pasaje Place NW and Vagio Place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 26 min new parrot 63,903
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 3 hr Disturbed 100
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 3 hr Disturbed 1
trump derangement syndrome 3 hr Bull Durham 30
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 10 hr new parrot 114,864
Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12) 15 hr Jackien 63
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) 16 hr Devil dawg 824
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at June 09 at 3:36AM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,444 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC