Suspect arrested after apartment complex stabbing

Albuquerque police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing another person during a brief dispute on May 7, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint states Sean McNair stabbed Ruben Torres at the Warren Coronado Apartments on Indian School Road after McNair's girlfriend went to Torres's apartment and alleged that he had been flirting with her.

