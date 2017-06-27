Susan Meyer and Carol Herber walk through their downtown neighborhood
Downtown Albuquerque residents are coming to their neighborhood's defense, after a technology company threatened to leave town because they think the area is too dangerous. Heber and her husband have lived downtown for 12 years, and their neighbor Carolyn Meyer has lived there for seven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melania Trump Reveals She is a Catholic
|1 hr
|Yes
|6
|trump derangement syndrome
|1 hr
|alternative facts
|66
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,993
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,954
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|2 hr
|coloring
|33
|Judge Gerard Lavelle is mentally unstable
|5 hr
|Albuquerquean
|1
|Academy Estates, Far NE Heights, Albuquerque, NM
|8 hr
|beaches be crazy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC