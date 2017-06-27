Supporters rally for Iraqi refugee amid deportation threat

About 300 people demonstrated outside Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Albuquerque on Monday to support an Iraqi refugee they say will face death if he is deported because he helped train U.S. soldiers going to Iraq. Immigrant rights activists and religious leaders waved signs and chanted, "Justice for Kadhim!" as Kadhim Al-bumohammed, 64, prepared for a scheduled meeting with federal immigration authorities.

