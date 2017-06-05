Struck gas line sealed at Atrisco, Ce...

Struck gas line sealed at Atrisco, Central

11 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV

A construction crew working on the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project struck a gas line Friday at the intersection of Atrisco Drive and Central Avenue, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Gas Company said. New Mexico Gas Company spokesman Tim Korte told KOB the line goes to only one business in the area.

