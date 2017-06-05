Struck gas line sealed at Atrisco, Central
A construction crew working on the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project struck a gas line Friday at the intersection of Atrisco Drive and Central Avenue, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Gas Company said. New Mexico Gas Company spokesman Tim Korte told KOB the line goes to only one business in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|39 min
|Disturbed
|1
|trump derangement syndrome
|1 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|33
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Luke
|826
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|6 hr
|yes
|6
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|7 hr
|Bull Durham
|89
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|17 hr
|new parrot
|114,868
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|17 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,908
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC