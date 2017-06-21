Splashing at the splash pad put on hold for some Albuquerque residents
It's hot out, and what's better for cooling off than taking the kids to have some fun at a splash park? But for some parents, that hasn't been an option. This week has been the hottest week thus far, and it's only Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|35 min
|Mister Chix
|63,961
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|49 min
|Mister Chix
|114,930
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|3 hr
|the problem is
|14
|Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei...
|3 hr
|ex-Nextdoor neighbor
|7
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|5 hr
|nancy p
|20
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|nancy p
|111
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|15 hr
|Concha Pena
|106
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC