Snow leopard at Albuquerque zoo dies ...

Snow leopard at Albuquerque zoo dies from cancer

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV

In March, the zoo posted on Facebook that 14-year-old Kachina had been diagnosed with cancer in January. On Friday the zoo posted an update saying Kachina had died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,871
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,911
trump derangement syndrome 5 hr Yeah 34
Albq Named TOP Car Theft City 11 hr Disturbed 1
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) 13 hr Luke 826
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 17 hr yes 6
TRUMP just POed Many More People 18 hr Bull Durham 89
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,134 • Total comments across all topics: 281,669,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC