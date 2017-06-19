Separate trials for Mary Hawkes wrongful death lawsuits
The family of Mary Hawkes is suing former Albuquerque Police Department officer Jeremy Dear and the City of Albuquerque. On Thursday, Judge Nan Nash decided both dear and the city will be tried separately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,965
|What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America?
|3 hr
|coyote505
|20
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|new parrot
|114,934
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|21
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|13 hr
|the problem is
|14
|Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei...
|13 hr
|ex-Nextdoor neighbor
|7
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|16 hr
|nancy p
|111
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC