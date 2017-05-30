Saturday rally looks to bring urgency...

Saturday rally looks to bring urgency to Trump-Russia investigation

A rally scheduled for Saturday morning in Albuquerque hopes to bring more urgency to the investigation into possible Russian interference in the U.S. election. March for Truth will be Tiguex Park from 10 a.m. to noon today, as part of a series of planned demonstrations all across the country.

