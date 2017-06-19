Registered sex offender charged with ...

Registered sex offender charged with rape

Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

A registered sex offender who has been accused of sex crimes at least five times in Albuquerque is now in trouble a sixth time. Albuquerque police say Adrian Johnson asked his friend's girlfriend for help buying cigarettes because he didn't have an ID.

