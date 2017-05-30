Protest held over not charging man in...

Protest held over not charging man in killing at car wash

Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

A demonstration was held in Albuquerque to protest a prosecutor's decision not to charge a man in a shooting death two months ago at a car wash. The protest was a response to District Attorney Raul Torrez's decision not to criminally charge James Morales in the March 26 death of Earl Roybal.

