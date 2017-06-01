Popular Santa Fe restaurant Tomasitaa...

Popular Santa Fe restaurant Tomasitaa s coming to Albuquerque

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A popular Santa Fe restaurant is making its way to Albuquerque - one that has such long lines people were just begging for it to expand. The Texas Land and Cattle on Pan American Freeway is no more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
katrina paulus 51 min jimbo mac2 1
trump derangement syndrome 3 hr outlander 22
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 4 hr startreklfme 156
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,881
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,843
Pareexit! 5 hr treebeard 2
News FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank Wed you are 4
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,688 • Total comments across all topics: 281,451,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC