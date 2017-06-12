Police video shows rescue of kidnap victim bound by chains
This undated booking photo provided by Santa Fe County Detention Center shows Jack Morgan who is charged in a kidnapping case that started in Nevada and culminated in New Mexico. Morgan and his companion Samuel Brown, have pleaded not guilty to federal kidnapping charges and is awaiting trial in Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America?
|20 min
|More
|5
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|26 min
|What
|90
|Baby drowns in tub (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|bl_nk
|67
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,918
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,879
|trump derangement syndrome
|5 hr
|Concha Pena
|35
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|7 hr
|The truth
|8
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC