Police search for missing Albuquerque woman
Alicia C. Baird was last seen June 9 in Albuquerque. A family member told KOB she was last seen at a party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|26 min
|The truth
|15
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|new parrot
|114,938
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,969
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|9 hr
|Concha Pena
|108
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|9 hr
|Well
|24
|Obama names Valerie Jarrett as senior adviser (Nov '08)
|9 hr
|Medicaid is American
|5
|What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America?
|10 hr
|Bull Durham
|23
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC