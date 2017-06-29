Police recover 103-year-old Albuquerque veterana s stolen truck
Thursday, the truck was found at an apartment complex on Unser and Ladera, just two miles from where it was taken. "He was the happiest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|1 hr
|Bull Durham
|35
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,999
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,960
|Academy Estates, Far NE Heights, Albuquerque, NM
|12 hr
|Hairy Back
|4
|Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei...
|12 hr
|Go Fish
|8
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|12 hr
|Go Fish
|20
|Judge Gerard Lavelle is mentally unstable
|13 hr
|Go Fish
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC