Police officers honored for helping family after car break-in
Police say their car was broken into while they were at a restaurant and some of their luggage was stolen. Albuquerque Police Officers Paula Mauser and William Velasquez carried the rest of their belongings to their room for them and parked their car in front of their hotel to keep them safe.
