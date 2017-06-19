Police ID officer in fatal shooting

Police ID officer in fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

State Police said it happened on May 26, at a home in San Rafael. They got an anonymous tip that a homicide suspect was at the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,911
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,947
Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei... 9 hr Too bad 4
What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America? 9 hr Bull Durham 16
TRUMP just POed Many More People Sun Concha Pena 103
trump derangement syndrome Sat Anonymous 54
News FBI 'flying saucers' New Mexico memo is bureau'... (Mar '13) Sat Ori 11
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,627 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC