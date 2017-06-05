Police arrest escaped inmate from South Dakota in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Officials from the U.S. Marshals Service said on Saturday night that they, along with detectives from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, arrested an inmate on the run from South Dakota. Andrew Eastman walked away from an inmate work site in South Dakota, where he was serving time for grand theft, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|30 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,871
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|34 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,911
|trump derangement syndrome
|2 hr
|Yeah
|34
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|8 hr
|Disturbed
|1
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Luke
|826
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|14 hr
|yes
|6
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|15 hr
|Bull Durham
|89
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC