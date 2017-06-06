Pharmacist accused of not filling bir...

Pharmacist accused of not filling birth control prescription

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque Walgreens is under fire, after a mother said a pharmacist wouldn't fill her teenage daughter's prescription because it was related to birth control. What was supposed to be a typical prescription pick up at the Walgreens Pharmacy on Coors and Montano, turned into a mother's fight for her daughter's rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Mister Chix 63,899
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr new parrot 114,859
Portland Oregon Stabber Jeremy Christian A Bern... 4 hr wow 10
News Albuquerque SEO Firm Cancels Trump Supporters' ... 5 hr NotSoDivineMsM 3
News Albuquerque business burglarized for sixth time 14 hr the real truth 2
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Mon Ishalim 94
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... Mon Silk_the_Absent1 3
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,378 • Total comments across all topics: 281,572,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC