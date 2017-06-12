Partially mummified corpse found insi...

Partially mummified corpse found inside Albuquerque home

15 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

An eviction notice served at an Albuquerque home has led to the discovery of a partially mummified corpse in a bedroom closet. KOAT-TV reported that Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies serving the notice May 26 smelled a terrible odor and called Albuquerque police.

