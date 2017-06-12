Partially mummified corpse found inside Albuquerque home
An eviction notice served at an Albuquerque home has led to the discovery of a partially mummified corpse in a bedroom closet. KOAT-TV reported that Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies serving the notice May 26 smelled a terrible odor and called Albuquerque police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|7 min
|Drain
|96
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,932
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,896
|Albuquerque police officers honored for going a...
|3 hr
|The truth
|1
|trump derangement syndrome
|3 hr
|The truth
|47
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|3 hr
|The truth
|1
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Wed
|Hmmmm
|12
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC