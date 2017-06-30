Once arrested for DWI, former officer helps others in recovery
A former New Mexico State Police officer who was arrested for DWI last summer has a lesson he wants others to learn from. Morgan Ortiz said he was actually trying to get help for an alcohol addiction the day he was arrested outside a detox center in Albuquerque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|18 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,964
|Melania Trump Reveals She is a Catholic
|19 min
|Bull Durham
|9
|The democrat-communists can't win an election...
|33 min
|Bull Durham
|37
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|35 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|64,006
|trump derangement syndrome
|53 min
|Bull Durham
|75
|Judge Gerard Lavelle is mentally unstable
|13 hr
|HHM Document Revi...
|3
|Academy Estates, Far NE Heights, Albuquerque, NM
|Thu
|Hairy Back
|4
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC