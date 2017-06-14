Now: Pie Eating Contest For Pie It Forward

Now: Pie Eating Contest For Pie It Fo...

Pie Eating Contest For Pie It Forward

Village Inn and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico have partnered for the 'Pie it Forward' event on Wednesday, July 12 to raise money and awareness for the organization. Rebecca Sisneros from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico, Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque and Co-hosts Chad Brummett and Carmelina Hart from New Mexico Living participated in a pie eating contest to kick off the event.

